We're bringing dark disco and hellish house music to Sunderland's new coffee shop

“Expect a night of dark disco, hellish house and blood-curdling Balearic beats,” say the DJs behind a post Halloween club night at one of the city centre’s newest venues.

The Day After Halloween Basement Party will be held at the new Wear in Vine Place from 7pm on Saturday, November 1.

Wear opened earlier this month after transforming the former Aphrodite building. A multi-purpose site, the downstairs units house a coffee shop, which also sells bottled beer and cocktails, as well as a pre-loved clothing store and space for music events.

The coffee shop is a sister site to SeaChange at the Winter Gardens and South Shields, both of which have hosted DJ nights.

The new Wear in Vine Place | Sunderland Echo

Lee Forster, from DJ duo Kites, said: “A friend of mine, Spence, has hosted nights at the SeaChange in South Shields and we hosted a party at the Winter Gardens over Easter which was great.

“The new Wear space is amazing and has a ready made bar, so we thought we’d give it a go. I used to run a club night in Newcastle called Dada which we’d move around and host in basements or rooftops and it would be great to have something like that in Sunderland.”

The night will feature music including disco, house and Balearic beats, with sets from Kites (Olly Roberts & Lee Forster), Ryan Cumiskey (Ward 10), Spence (Blossom) and Nick Wraith & Gav Caine (101 Records)

Tickets, priced £8, can be found here>>>>>>https://ra.co/events/2247136