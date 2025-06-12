We're bringing authentic Malaysian food to Sunderland with our hidden gem restaurant

“We’ve always loved cooking, hosting people, and how social food is so opening a restaurant just made sense,” say the couple behind Sunderland’s newest restaurant.

New Malaysian restaurant and takeaway, Jom Makan on Frederick Street, Sunderland, with owners Liam Charlton, Asmaq Bukhari and staff. | Sunderland Echo

Jom Makan may be small in size, tucked away downstairs in one of Frederick Street’s old townhouses, but it’s big in Malaysian flavour.

Meaning ‘Let’s Eat’ in Malay, the restaurant has been brought to the city by couple, Asmaq Bukhari and Liam Charlton, from Millfield, who wanted to introduce more people to the sweet and spicy vibrancy of Malaysian food.

The result is a menu featuring dishes you won’t find elsewhere in the city like the Malaysian national dish, Nasi Lemak, soulful Laksa, pink iced rose syrup drinks made with condensed milk called Sirap Bandung Ais and more.

The couple have transformed a former Mexican restaurant to create their sit-in eatery which can accommodate up to 14 people, with their dishes also available on delivery platforms like Just Eat.

After handmaking their own decorations, using everything from old scarves to faux greenery, they opened the doors in April and Asmaq says it’s already building up a following with the area’s Malaysian community hungry for a taste of home.

“A lot of Malaysian people here are studying, so their families are at home and they find it difficult to find authentic Malaysian food. It’s a small community, so you become like family,” explained the businesswoman.

“We’ve had people coming from Seaham, Newcastle and Middlesbrough and we’ve had great feedback on how authentic the food is.

“We’ve always loved cooking and hosting and having game nights with our friends and people have already started using the restaurant as a social space, which we love. They say it’s like going to an aunty’s or friend’s house for dinner.”

She added: “At first we were just going to do a takeaway, but we really like that Malaysian side road, hawker vibe and found that people really like sitting down to eat our food.”

Now, the couple are hoping to get the word out there with non-Malaysians to encourage more people to try a Malay meal.

*Jom Makan is currently open from 12pm to 8pm Friday to Sunday, but they are hoping to extend those hours in the future.

On the menu

Rice dishes start from £7.50 and include options like Nasi Lemak - coconut rice served with spicy sambal sauce, crispy fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber and boiled egg.

You can add to your rice dishes with options like aromatic spiced chicken, crispy chicken bites, beef rendang and fried egg.

Noodle dishes also start from £7.50 and include options like Mee Goreng - stir-fried noodles, with fried fish balls, veggies, egg and chicken cubes. As with other dishes, you can choose your spice level.

You can also choose options like beef rendang (£8.90) and buttermilk chicken (£6.90) on their own.

Snacks include karipap - like a mini Cornish pasty filled with chicken curry.

Drinks are also traditionally Malaysian, with coffees and sweet drinks made with condensed milk.

On Fridays you can also enjoy Friday Laukday meal deals with rotating specials.