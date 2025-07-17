We're at the House of Lords to fly the flag for Sunderland food

One of the city’s most popular restaurants is flying the flag for Sunderland at the House of Lords.

Babaji on Mary Street | Sunderland Echo

The team at Babaji are at the Palace of Westminster today, July 17, after their quality curries earnt them a place on the guest list.

The curry house in Mary Street, in the city centre, has won numerous awards since taking over the old Royale Thai site in early 2023 and is regularly one of the top-rated on review platforms.

Their most recent accolade saw them named as one of the Top 100 Curry Restaurants in the UK by the Asian Catering Federation.

And, as part of the honour, they were invited to the House of Lords to attend a prestigious celebration alongside some of the finest names in Asian cuisine.

Sohel Khan, co-owner and manager of Babaji, said: “It’s more than just an invitation — it’s a recognition of the passion, dedication, and heart that goes into every dish we serve.

“Representing Sunderland at the Palace of Westminster is something we never imagined when we first opened our doors.

“This milestone is a reminder that staying true to your roots, working with love, and always putting community first really does make a difference.

“To our amazing team — thank you for the countless hours, the unmatched hospitality, and your belief in what Babaji stands for.To our loyal customers — your support, your kind words, and your trust have carried us here.

“This is your victory as much as it is ours. We can’t wait to represent our city and our community on a national stage. Let this be a reminder that even from a small place, big dreams can come true.”

Meaning ‘dear Father’, Babaji is inspired by the Indian fathers who moved to Britain in the 1960s, pioneering the Indian food industry in the country and sparking the nation’s love of curry.