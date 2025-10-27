Well-known Seaham sports and social club on the market at a reduced price
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Knack Sports Bar & Lounge on Eastlea Road in Seaham, County Durham.
Constructed in 1910 and originally operating as a working men’s club, the venue was named ‘The Knack’ after the nearby coal mine.
Today, The Knack is a well-established and popular sports and social club, frequented by many locals as well as sports clubs and teams.
Spread across two levels, Christie & Co says the venue has been refurbished to a high standard throughout and offers a versatile layout suitable for a wide range of uses, with a large open-plan bar, snooker and darts rooms, lounges, and a spacious function room with a capacity of 350 on the first floor.
The property also includes a three-bedroom apartment historically used as owner’s accommodation.
Marslie McGregor, Business Agent at Christie & Co, is managing the sale process and said: “The Knack Sports Bar & Lounge presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-established and versatile venue in the heart of Seaham.
“With its rich history, spacious layout, and loyal customer base, it’s ideally positioned for a variety of hospitality ventures. We expect strong interest from both local operators and those looking to expand in the region.”
It was on the market earlier this year for £300,000 but is now on the market with a freehold asking price of offers over £250,000.
For more information, visit the property page here: https://www.christie.com/6450490/