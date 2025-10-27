There’s still a chance to own a popular sports and social club in Seaham.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Knack Sports Bar & Lounge on Eastlea Road in Seaham, County Durham.

The Knack in Seaham | Christie & Co

Constructed in 1910 and originally operating as a working men’s club, the venue was named ‘The Knack’ after the nearby coal mine.

Today, The Knack is a well-established and popular sports and social club, frequented by many locals as well as sports clubs and teams.

Spread across two levels, Christie & Co says the venue has been refurbished to a high standard throughout and offers a versatile layout suitable for a wide range of uses, with a large open-plan bar, snooker and darts rooms, lounges, and a spacious function room with a capacity of 350 on the first floor.

The property also includes a three-bedroom apartment historically used as owner’s accommodation.

Marslie McGregor, Business Agent at Christie & Co, is managing the sale process and said: “The Knack Sports Bar & Lounge presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-established and versatile venue in the heart of Seaham.

It's on the market a reduced price | Christie & Co

“With its rich history, spacious layout, and loyal customer base, it’s ideally positioned for a variety of hospitality ventures. We expect strong interest from both local operators and those looking to expand in the region.”

It was on the market earlier this year for £300,000 but is now on the market with a freehold asking price of offers over £250,000.

For more information, visit the property page here: https://www.christie.com/6450490/