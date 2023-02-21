What better way than attempting to recreate that classic Sunderland delicacy, the pink slice, in pancake form?

Lots of ways, you’re probably thinking – and you could be right.

But fortune favours the brave, so we had a go anyway.

The end result

With one eye on the visuals, producer Graham Murray decided that rather than use food colouring to turn our pancakes pink, we would use liquidised beetroot.

The results, it’s safe to say, were ‘interesting’.

We used oat pancakes for the base, strawberry sauce for the jam, and topped off our beetroot-tinted crepes with strawberry ice cream.

The last word on the end result goes to my wife Rose, who gave the oat pancakes the thumbs-up, but whose verdict on the pink variety was less enthusiastic: “You can taste the beetroot – and not in a good way.”

Sunderland Echo journalist Kevin Clark attempting to make pancakes in the style of Mackem favourite, a pink slice.

Hard at work

The flipping tricky bit