Watch a video tour of Flower Cafe as it blooms in Sunderland city centre

It got off to a flying start for its opening over the weekend and Sunderland’s new Flower Cafe is now in full bloom and open seven days a week.

Before the crowds descended to check out the city centre’s newest hotspot, we went along for a video tour of the site which has put a bright and bold stamp on the unit beneath Holiday Inn facing onto High Street West, which you can watch here:

General manager Ajmal Nazlie said there's been lots of excitement as they've been working on the site. "We've had so much interest from people asking when we're opening," he said. "It's been amazing to see the vision come together and a privilege to oversee this opening and the staff training."

There was a full drinks menu of draught, wines, cocktails, coffees, coolers and teas running over the weekend, but a limited food menu of cakes as the kitchen finds its feet.

But from this week a broader food menu of gourmet sandwiches, breakfasts and brunches will be introduced, with food served until around 6pm.

Opening times are Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm and 9am to late on Fridays and Saturdays.