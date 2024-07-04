Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is absolutely mouth-wateringly delicious 🤤

A chocolate bar from Dubai company Fix Dessert Chocolatier has gone viral

I tried a dupe of the bar from business Coffee and Brookies

The texture and taste gave me a reminder of a nostalgic Easter fave

A chocolate bar created by a Dubai-based company Fix Dessert Chocolatier has gone viral.

I have tasted a dupe, and can see why.

The chocolate bar, which is named Can’t Get Khanafed Of It,is made using milk chocolate, khanafeh, pistachio cream and tahini spread.

While some chocolate fans have actually flown to Dubai just to try the bar themselves, others have re-created their own versions at home.

However, I managed to get my hands on a dupe via Etsy from a company named Coffee and Brookies for £14, which is now completely sold out.

'I tried a dupe of the viral chocolate bar from Dubai' (Photo credit: Holly Allton) | Holly Allton

On taking the bar out of its clear packaging, I was instantly hit with a strong (delicious) smell of rich chocolate and my mouth was already beginning to water.

The bar was soft and easy to break apart, and when I did I saw a glimpse of the filling, which looked incredibly tasty.

However, I was a little unsure if I would love this bar as much as others have, due to the fact it has pistachio in it.

I’m very lucky in the fact that I like almost every type of food, but I’ve never been a huge fan of pistachio.

I took a bite, and the bar melted into my mouth. It was the perfect combination of soft and melty, with a satisfying crunch.

I didn’t need to worry about the pistachio, as even with that ingredient included the bar was absolutely heavenly.

The texture and taste of the bar really reminded me of Easter as a child, when we would make chocolate easter nests using shredded wheat. The straw-like texture of the khanafeh with the chocolate gave a similar vibe, which I absolutely was not expecting.

The bar was absolutely delicious and I can certainly see why it has become so popular. I’d be interested in trying the original version of the bar to see how the dupe compares.