Veganuary 2022: What plant-based products are brands offering throughout the first month of the new year?

It is estimated that around half a million Brits attempted Veganuary last year, and with more people looking to accept the challenge of not eating meat or further animal produce over the course of a month or more, 2022 is set to see the biggest event yet.

And as a bigger percentage of the UK looks to go animal-free, big brands are hoping to capitalise on the trend, while helping new vegans and vegetarians find more options on the high street.

There are also plenty of restaurants offering vegetarian or vegan meals across Sunderland.

Veganuary launched in 2014 and encourages people to try going vegan across January and beyond. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

As of New Year’s Eve 2021, Krispy Creme were selling a limited amount of new vegan doughnuts which is set to include products named ‘Fudge Brownie Bliss,’ ‘Caramel Choc Delight’ and ‘Apple Crumble’ with the brand warning that once they’re gone, they’re gone!

On the topic of simple, high street food, Subway will be adding to their vegan meatball and Tastes Like Chicken (TLC) options with a Tastes Like Steak (TLS) alternative. The TLS will be available until February 15 in selected stores.

Coffee chains are also getting in on the meat-free action with Costa Coffee, Cafe Nero and Starbucks all getting involved. Cafe Nero are teaming up with well known vegan brand THIS to bring plant based chicken arrabiata paninis and sausage ciabatta to their stores across the UK while Starbucks will no longer charge extra for dairy alternatives in their regular drinks.

The popular chain are also introducing three oat latte flavours to their range. Strawberry and vanilla, honey and hazelnut as well as dark cocoa and orange oat options will be available from January 5.

Meanwhile, Starbucks’ high street rivals Costa Coffee have released a full vegan range ahead of the New Year. Going into 2022, customers can find new vegan macaroni cheeze meals as well as a vegan BBQ chick’n panini while the breakfast veggie box, including Heinz beans, mushrooms, scrambled egg, quorn sausages and spinach also makes a return.

Supermarkets are also getting involved to cater for the non-meat eaters and Aldi have announced a full vegan range which will be introduced in January.

The German chain’s shelves will be stocked with vegan salami, spinach and mushroom, and kale and basil puree pizzas as well as fried cauliflower and broccoli bites. Vegan chicken style burgers and meant-free fish fingers are also set to be included in the range.

Fellow discount giant Aldi are introducing a vegan cake range for 2022 with chocolate orange brownies and banana blondies being introduced to the store’s plant based range.