Sicilian wines, meat and cheese sharing boards, fresh pasta, pizza, spritzes and more are on the menu at a new restaurant heading to Durham this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After transforming the former Pizza Punks site in The Riverwalk, Veeno will open its doors on Wednesday, September 17.

A meat and cheese platter from Veeno | Submitted

Husband and wife team, Dan and Donna Lewis, purchased the franchise from Veeno founders Nino Caruso and Rodrigue Trouillet, who operate five sites across the UK - and a full team is now in place ready to deliver the Veeno experience in Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan said: “It’s been a hard few months getting everything ready – from transforming the venue to building a fantastic new team – but we’re finally here. We can’t wait to open our doors on September 17th and welcome everyone to experience Veeno for the very first time.”

Following the company’s celebrated model, Veeno Durham will serve wines from Nino’s family vineyard, Caruso & Minini, based in Marsala, western Sicily.

“At Veeno, every glass reflects the heart of Sicily – vibrant, refined, and shaped by generations of winemaking tradition. Each bottle carries the story of Nino’s family heritage, the warmth of sun-soaked vineyards, and a deep respect for the land that produces them,” said Donna.

In addition to showcasing wines from the estate, Veeno also champion wines from small-scale, independent producers across Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spuntini - platters of meats and cheese - will be imported from specialist artisan Italian suppliers which Veeno has built up relationships with throughout the years.

Guests can also expect a range of authentic ‘Experiences’ that showcase Italy’s rich food and wine culture.

These include A Trip to Sicily (six family wines paired with a spuntini board and tiramisu made to Nino’s grandmother’s recipe), Italian Afternoon Tea, and wine tasting journeys exploring reds, whites and roses

Donna added: “We fell in love with the Veeno story, the authenticity of the food and drink and the traditions behind them. Now, we can finally share that passion with the people of Durham and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the launch, anyone visiting Veeno Durham from September 17th to 30th, will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of wine.

One lucky guest will also win a trip for two to Sicily to experience the Caruso & Minini vineyard firsthand.

Founder Nino Caruso said: “This makes the start of something truly special for Durham and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to come and try some exceptional Italian hospitality.”

Veeno Durham opens Wednesday, September 17th at The Riverwalk.