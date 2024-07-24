Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team behind one of Sunderland’s most famous brands has joined forces with the developers of Sheepfolds Stables to create an ionic new brew toasting the city’s past and future.

(l to r) Steve Smith (managing director) and Michael Thompson (director) of Vaux Brewery with Rick Marsden (managing director) of Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN) who have announced the creation of an exclusive new lager for Sheepfolds Stables and the start of a new brewing era on Wearside. | (l to r) Steve Smith (managing director) and Michael Thompson (director) of Vaux Brewery with Rick Marsden (managing director) of Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN) who have announced the creation of an exclusive new lager for Sheepfolds Stables and the start of a new brewing era on Wearside.

Vaux Brewery has created a new ‘Pit Pony’ lager to be served at Sheepfolds Stables, which opens next month.

The destination, created in historic buildings in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, is due to open on August 2, and is anticipating more than 150,000 guests through its doors in the first year, with an ‘eclectic mix of independent and high-quality bar and restaurant operators as well as live music and weekly listings’.

The team says this could also see an estimated 250,000 pints of Pit Pony being sold within that time, marking the start of a new era for brewing on Wearside and a major step change for Vaux in terms of production.

Steve Smith, director of Vaux Brewery, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with Rick and the rest of the Sheepfolds team on this collaboration.

“From the initial discussions it was clear that there would be an emphasis on quality local producers, so we feel it is a perfect fit for what we’re about.

“We’ve worked for over a year on this collaboration and have put a lot of effort into recipe development and the logistics required to make sure the beer is at its peak when served. The whole development oozes character and will be an amazing new addition to the city which we’re proud to be involved with.”

The name Pit Pony was chosen to acknowledge the area’s former coal industry, Sheepfolds Stables’ 140-year history, and will feature creative labelling that features Vaux’s once famous dray horses.

The specially developed ‘Helles’ lager will be served exclusively at Sheepfolds Stables.

Pit Pony will be specially brewed at Vaux’s new microbrewery in Monkwearmouth, next to Wearmouth Bridge.

The partnership is also part of Vaux’s wider expansion plans that will enable more than 3000 barrels (just over half a million litres) of Pit Pony and other products to be produced annually on Wearside.

From its Charles Street site, Pit Pony will then be transported one mile up the road to Sheepfolds and carefully stored onsite in six traditional, custom-made tanks sitting aloft in ‘’The Tap Room’, the venue’s main bar area, which was once stable buildings dating back to 1884.

It is all in keeping with the philosophy of the project, as work nears completion on the 20,000 sq ft Grade II-listed site.

Rick Marsden, managing director of Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN), said: “From the very start of this project, our vision has always been to keep the history alive, so being able to go one step further and join forces with Vaux Brewery, an iconic name, is just fantastic.

“Vaux was always the beating heart of this city. It meant everything and people had a very strong infinity to it. Years may have passed since its initial closure but following its successful relaunch in 2019 as a microbrewery, it was always in our minds to somehow bring this name to Sheepfolds Stables.

“The synergy that exists between us in terms of history, legacy, what both parties are delivering for the city, and what it’ll also mean to the people of Sunderland, is quite special. So, being able to announce this partnership and start brewing our very own, tank-fresh Pit Pony lager to be sold on draught onsite, is just fantastic.

“We have made a determined effort, first and foremost, to use local companies and producers over larger commercial brands wherever possible, and whilst various well-known brands will be sold at Sheepfolds too, these have been selected carefully for their sustainability and environmental values.

“We’re very much looking at other opportunities with Vaux, and some of their additional products, as well as those from other local breweries, will be sold in our bars too. It’s a proud moment for everyone involved in this project.”

Reviving Vaux, and the legacy of old

Vaux has been a well-loved name in Sunderland for over 200 years, and was originally known as ‘C. Vaux & Sons’ from 1837 through to the 1900s.

It was one of the North East’s largest employers until its closure in 1999, with the former production site now becoming Riverside Sunderland, a multi-million pound regeneration and investment project being delivered by Sunderland City Council.

Riverside Sunderland, which makes use of the original Vaux site, includes a new business district, cultural quarter, high quality housing, public realm spaces and open parkland.

A new £44million footbridge over the River Wear, due to open in 2025, will also connect the city centre and Riverside Sunderland with Sheepfolds Stables, SAFC’s Stadium of Light and surrounding areas.

Peter McIntyre, Head of Economic Development at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland is a city that is generating change for good, creating significant opportunities on a local, national and global platform for business growth, jobs creation and new inward investment. “The announcement by Sheepfolds Stables and Vaux Brewery is fantastic news, and one that will have a very positive impact on the local economy. It’s the resurgence of an iconic name here on Wearside as well as the launch of a fantastic new social and leisure destination, so it’s going to be extremely well received.”

Sheepfolds Stables is set to become a ‘go-to’ venue for Sunderland and the wider North East region. It includes a diverse and eclectic range of high quality, independent food and drink operators including Ember, The Calabash Tree, Vito’s Osteria and I Scream for Pizza, as well as bars and Spey Snug, a whisky and cigar lounge.