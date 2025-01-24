Tuck into discounted dishes at new hotspots for Durham Restaurant Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Diners in Durham can try out the city’s newly-opened restaurants at a fraction of the cost during Durham Restaurant Week – which kicks off next Friday, January 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Restaurant Week returns | Submitted

Fiik, Zaap Thai, Jozef’s Riverside Bar and Restaurant and Café at The Quarter have all signed up to the hugely-popular event, which runs from January 31 to February 7.

Fiik, which opened its doors in December, has been set up by four founders and friends who have “decades of experience in hospitality and fine dining”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include chef and owner, Patrick McKenna; Jess Noble, floor manager; Rachel Dixon, sommelier and restaurant manager; and a silent partner.

The restaurant, on Elvet Bridge, which serves up a tasting menu concept says its mission is simple and aims to “shake up the ordinary dining scene”.

New addition FIIK is taking part in Restaurant Week | Submitted

FIIK will be offering a special four-course menu priced at £25 for Restaurant Week.

Guests can expect dishes such as Skrei cod served with pickled green strawberries, winter greens and Jerusalem artichoke cream as well as beef tartare with coal oil, brioche, truffle, parmesan and cured yolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess said: “Having recently opened our doors, FIIK is delighted to participate in our first Restaurant Week and welcome new customers to come and try out what we offer.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we believe in having fun - while offering our guests a new experience in culinary creativity.”

As well as new restaurants, favourites such as Fat Hippo, Faru, Coarse, Isla by Coarse, Tapas Factory and Rio Brazilian Steakhouse are all taking part.

Paul Howard, Durham BID Manager, said: “Restaurant Week is one of our most popular events where diners can experience the exceptional and diverse venues we have in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While January and February are typically quieter months for hospitality businesses, Restaurant Week drives foodies to the city, boosting our local economy.

As well as restaurants, Restaurant Week will see Durham’s cafes offering £5 and £10 deals, including coffee and cake and soup and a sarnie offers.

For a full list of all the participating venues, visit: https://www.lifeindurham.co.uk/restaurant-week/