Top store M&S reveals its summer season's barbecue range including its 3 for £10 deals

Taking more than a year to develop, the Collection Master Grill range at M&S - first launched in 2021 - is back

Some of the favourites from the menu this year include…

Collection Master Grill Seasoned Rump Steak Kebabs £11

These hand-butchered British Rump Steak Kebabs have been cooked sous vide for tenderness, specially seasoned and skewered with onions, peppers and served with a bone marrow BBQ glaze to top it all off.

Collection Master Grill Mushroom Shawarma £6

A first to market, middle eastern inspired dish, handmade with oyster and chestnut mushrooms. Combined with a rich smoky marinade of cumin, paprika and coriander. Topped off with a creamy herb raita dip.

Collection Master Grill Scallops with XO Sauce £9

These beautifully wild Canadian plump scallops are served in their shells and come in a rich umami XO sauce, which packs just a little spice whilst letting the naturally sweet flavour of the scallops shine through. A wow-factor dish which would make the perfect date night starter.

Collection Master Grill Tomapork with Café de Paris Butter £15 per kg

This large bone-in British Select Farms outdoor bred pork loin steak is hand seasoned and served with a simple tarragon and lemon butter and bouquet garni of resomary, sage and bay leaf to perfume the meat during cooking. It makes the perfect alternative to a traditional grilled steak and goes perfectly with roasted veggies and chunky fries.

WHAT A BARGAIN…

The M&S 3 for £10 deal is also back by popular demand, meaning you can pick up a huge selection of quality grill lines and sides at a stea. This deal covers many of the favourites from the grill range.

Katsu Chicken Burgers £4.50

Made with Select Farms British chicken, coconut cream, spring onions and a unique blend of spices, these go perfectly in a roll with pickled veggies, crunchy lettuce and your favourite hot sauce or chipotle mayo. Why not try them in new XL bao buns.

Pork Chorizo and Manchego Cheeseburgers £4.50

Made using Select Farms Pork which has been blended with red pepper, chorizo pieces and Manchego cheese, these patties of delight will have your BBQ guests clamouring for seconds!

BBQ Hasselback Potatoes £3.50 and Sticky BBQ Cauliflower Wings £3.50

Also new this year are some veggie sides to rival the main event, whether it is pre-prepped Hasselback’s with a garlic and chive drizzle or BBQ coated crispy cauliflower nuggets with a crunchy onion sprinkle – there’s no excuse for seeing a sad looking potato salad or limp lettuce leaf on the side of your plate this summer!

Bacon and Cheese Sausage Swirl £4.50

Made from outdoor-bred pork and chunks of mature white cheddar, our new bacon and cheese sausage swirl is the ultimate sharing centrepiece. Just pop on the grill and finish with the sweet and smoky barbecue sauce.

Chilli Cheeseburgers £4.50