15 of the top-rated restaurants in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:11 BST

Diners have spoken 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Northumberland, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to Tripadvisor reviews, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the top-rated.

From Restaurant Pine to Bistro 23, here are 15 of the top-rated restaurants in Northumberland and what customers had to say about them.

Sonnet Restaurant in Alnwick has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Astonishing food. Great service. Wine choices excellent. Could not fault. A must do in Northumberland. Worth travelling for.”

1. Sonnet Restaurant, Alnwick

Sonnet Restaurant in Alnwick has a 5* rating from 191 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Astonishing food. Great service. Wine choices excellent. Could not fault. A must do in Northumberland. Worth travelling for.” | Tripadvisor-Sonnet Restaurant

The Natural Grocer at No 13 in Hexham has a 5* rating from 225 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic food and lovely staff. Perfect night out. Our favourite place in Hexham. Great choice of wines too and nice decor.”

2. The Natural Grocer at No 13, Hexham

The Natural Grocer at No 13 in Hexham has a 5* rating from 225 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic food and lovely staff. Perfect night out. Our favourite place in Hexham. Great choice of wines too and nice decor.” | Tripadvisor-The Natural Grocer at No 13

Bistro 23 in Alnmouth has a 4.8* rating from 1,092 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food - great choice of menu. Superb service. Very warm and friendly welcome. Lovely atmosphere. Never fails to delight.”

3. Bistro 23, Alnmouth

Bistro 23 in Alnmouth has a 4.8* rating from 1,092 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fabulous food - great choice of menu. Superb service. Very warm and friendly welcome. Lovely atmosphere. Never fails to delight.” | Tripadvisor-Bistro 23

Jaspers Bistro in Amble has a 4.8* rating from 1,035 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Highly recommend Jasper's. Beautifully cooked seafood with excellent service. One of the best we've ever been to. Small restaurant and very popular - book early!”

4. Jaspers Bistro, Amble

Jaspers Bistro in Amble has a 4.8* rating from 1,035 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Highly recommend Jasper's. Beautifully cooked seafood with excellent service. One of the best we've ever been to. Small restaurant and very popular - book early!” | Tripadvisor-Jaspers Bistro

