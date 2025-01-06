1 . Babaji, Mary Street

Taking the top spot on Trip Advisor for Sunderland's Indian restaurants is Babaji in Mary Street, with more than 400 reviews and 393 of those rating it excellent. An impressed diner who visited this month said: "This place is absolutely outstanding, can fully understand why it gets so busy. Usually trot down to Ocean Rd in South Shields for our curry fix but Babaji eclipses them all. The food was absolutely outstanding, my son described it as “the spices were lovingly massaged into the sauce”. Can’t say much else, blown away by how good the food was." | Sunderland Echo