Here’s the city’s top 10 Indian restaurants, according to Trip Advisor reviews. Most offer a take away service, too.
1. Babaji, Mary Street
Taking the top spot on Trip Advisor for Sunderland's Indian restaurants is Babaji in Mary Street, with more than 400 reviews and 393 of those rating it excellent. An impressed diner who visited this month said: "This place is absolutely outstanding, can fully understand why it gets so busy. Usually trot down to Ocean Rd in South Shields for our curry fix but Babaji eclipses them all. The food was absolutely outstanding, my son described it as “the spices were lovingly massaged into the sauce”. Can’t say much else, blown away by how good the food was." | Sunderland Echo
2. My Delhi, Borough Road
Bringing Indian street food to Borough Road is My Delhi which ranks second on Trip Advisor. A recent reviewer said: "Excellent food, excellent decor and superb customer care. I have been to this restaurant few times. Quality of food is amazing, I would say best in Sunderland. Railway curry, dhaba chicken, Cauliflower Manchurian, Amritsari fish & for dessert ice cream with Gulab jamon are amongst the things I tried. If you like authentic Indian food this place won’t disappoint you." | Sunderland Echo
3. Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace
An Ashbrooke favourite, Yuvraaj takes the third spot with 299 visitors rating it excellent. On regular visitor wrote: "Go there every 3 weeks can't be beaten, great curry, brilliant staff, extensive menus. If you can't find something you like have a word with staff and they'll sort you out." | Sunderland Echo
4. Spice Empire, Church Lane
Another Indian restaurant that rates highly is Spice Empire - ideal for pre-theatre dining with its location in Church Lane. One impressed visitor said: "Not just your standard Indian restaurant ! Some delicious twists on traditional dishes ... food and service were both excellent." | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.