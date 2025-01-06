Top 10 rated Indian restaurants in Sunderland, according to Trip Advisor reviews

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:37 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:41 GMT

It’s one of the nation’s most-loved dishes and Sunderland has plenty of places to enjoy a curry.

Here’s the city’s top 10 Indian restaurants, according to Trip Advisor reviews. Most offer a take away service, too.

Taking the top spot on Trip Advisor for Sunderland's Indian restaurants is Babaji in Mary Street, with more than 400 reviews and 393 of those rating it excellent. An impressed diner who visited this month said: "This place is absolutely outstanding, can fully understand why it gets so busy. Usually trot down to Ocean Rd in South Shields for our curry fix but Babaji eclipses them all. The food was absolutely outstanding, my son described it as “the spices were lovingly massaged into the sauce”. Can’t say much else, blown away by how good the food was."

1. Babaji, Mary Street

Taking the top spot on Trip Advisor for Sunderland's Indian restaurants is Babaji in Mary Street, with more than 400 reviews and 393 of those rating it excellent. An impressed diner who visited this month said: "This place is absolutely outstanding, can fully understand why it gets so busy. Usually trot down to Ocean Rd in South Shields for our curry fix but Babaji eclipses them all. The food was absolutely outstanding, my son described it as “the spices were lovingly massaged into the sauce”. Can’t say much else, blown away by how good the food was." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Bringing Indian street food to Borough Road is My Delhi which ranks second on Trip Advisor. A recent reviewer said: "Excellent food, excellent decor and superb customer care. I have been to this restaurant few times. Quality of food is amazing, I would say best in Sunderland. Railway curry, dhaba chicken, Cauliflower Manchurian, Amritsari fish & for dessert ice cream with Gulab jamon are amongst the things I tried. If you like authentic Indian food this place won’t disappoint you."

2. My Delhi, Borough Road

Bringing Indian street food to Borough Road is My Delhi which ranks second on Trip Advisor. A recent reviewer said: "Excellent food, excellent decor and superb customer care. I have been to this restaurant few times. Quality of food is amazing, I would say best in Sunderland. Railway curry, dhaba chicken, Cauliflower Manchurian, Amritsari fish & for dessert ice cream with Gulab jamon are amongst the things I tried. If you like authentic Indian food this place won’t disappoint you." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
An Ashbrooke favourite, Yuvraaj takes the third spot with 299 visitors rating it excellent. On regular visitor wrote: "Go there every 3 weeks can't be beaten, great curry, brilliant staff, extensive menus. If you can't find something you like have a word with staff and they'll sort you out."

3. Yuvraaj, Douro Terrace

An Ashbrooke favourite, Yuvraaj takes the third spot with 299 visitors rating it excellent. On regular visitor wrote: "Go there every 3 weeks can't be beaten, great curry, brilliant staff, extensive menus. If you can't find something you like have a word with staff and they'll sort you out." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Another Indian restaurant that rates highly is Spice Empire - ideal for pre-theatre dining with its location in Church Lane. One impressed visitor said: "Not just your standard Indian restaurant ! Some delicious twists on traditional dishes ... food and service were both excellent."

4. Spice Empire, Church Lane

Another Indian restaurant that rates highly is Spice Empire - ideal for pre-theatre dining with its location in Church Lane. One impressed visitor said: "Not just your standard Indian restaurant ! Some delicious twists on traditional dishes ... food and service were both excellent." | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice