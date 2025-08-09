Two Sunderland eateries have been listed as finalists in the prestigious English Curry Awards Curry Restaurant of the Year (2025).

Babaji and Yuvraaj Restaurant are the only two Sunderland restaurants named as finalists in this category of the 14th annual awards.

A number of Sunderland eateries feature in the English Curry Awards. | Adobe Stock/English Curry Awards

Babaji, which is located on Mary Street, is described as a restaurant which has “Indian home cooking and street food at its heart”.

Babaji in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

Yuvraaj Restaurant, which is on Douro Terrace, is described as offering traditional Indian cuisine but with “influences from Bangladesh to create a “contemporary western fusion of dishes that both tantalise and excite the taste-buds as well as being pleasing to the eye”.

Yuvraaj Restaurant. | sn

Other representatives from the North East includes Soho Tavern (Gateshead), Sher Khan (Alnwick), Abdullahs Restaurant (Rising Bridge), Light of Asia (Redcar), and The Magna Tandoori (Berwick-upon-Tweed).

Venues for the Curry Restaurant of the Year have also been nominated from the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, South East, and South West.

Chester’s Lounge.

Chester’s Lounge in Sunderland has also been nominated for the award of local restaurant of the year whilst Nawaab king of Spices has been listed as a finalist in the category TakeAway and Delivery of the Year.

Nawaab King of Spices. | Google

RIZQ flavours of India has been listed as a finalist for Takeaway of the Year.

RIZQ Flavours of India. | Google

The winners of the different categories are set to be announced on Monday (August 11) at at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

This ceremony will see the nation’s curry connoisseurs gathering together to recognize and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

A Spokesperson for The Oceanic 14th English Curry Awards 2025 said: “These Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them all the best of luck.”