These are the top cocktail bars in Sunderland according to Google reviews

So if you’re on a night out or are simply meeting friends in and around the city, consider these top bars.
You may find a new favourite drinking spot!
1. The Manor
The Manor in Sunniside has a rating of 4.7 from 68 reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Six
Despite being one of Roker's newest spots for drinks, Six already has a 4.7 rating on Google from 66 reviews.
Photo: Google
3. Sam's Bar
Sam's Bar on West Sunniside is an underground bar with a 4.6 rating from 167 reviews.
Photo: Google
4. Proven People
Alongside beer, pizza and burgers, Proven People on Burdon Road also offer cocktail options. It has a 4.6 Google rating from 36 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton