These are the top cocktail bars in Sunderland according to Google reviews

Primarily a gaming and eSports bar, /AFK on Bridge Street is also well known for its cocktails. It has a 4.9 rating from 48 Google reviews.

Sunderland’s drinking scene is tough to compete against, and there are some perfect spots for cocktails.

By Jason Button
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:00 pm

So if you’re on a night out or are simply meeting friends in and around the city, consider these top bars.

You may find a new favourite drinking spot!

1. The Manor

The Manor in Sunniside has a rating of 4.7 from 68 reviews.

2. Six

Despite being one of Roker's newest spots for drinks, Six already has a 4.7 rating on Google from 66 reviews.

3. Sam's Bar

Sam's Bar on West Sunniside is an underground bar with a 4.6 rating from 167 reviews.

4. Proven People

Alongside beer, pizza and burgers, Proven People on Burdon Road also offer cocktail options. It has a 4.6 Google rating from 36 reviews.

