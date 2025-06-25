These are the top 19 North East restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews

The North East has a wealth of top restaurants and many of them are well reviewed on Tripadvisor.

So we’ve put together a list of 19 venues, all of which have a 4.9* or above Tripadvisor rating.

Take a look through at some of the North East’s best restaurants.

1 . Best North East restaurants These are some of the best North East restaurants, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Natural Grocer @ No 13, Hexham The Natural Grocer @ No 13, on Cattle Market, in Hexham, has a 5* star rating from 222 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Sonnet Restaurant, Alnwick Sonnet Restaurant, on Bondgate Without, in Alnwick, has a 5* star rating from 180 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales