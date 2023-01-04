A new year brings new opportunities to try out some new eateries across the city.
We are lucky to have some fantastic restaurants in Sunderland, but which ones are considered to be the best by diners themselves?
Using Google reviews, we’ve put together the top places to eat across the city.
1. My Delhi
One of Sunderland's newest Indian options, My Delhi can be found on Borough Road and has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 186 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Mexico 70
Mexico 70 is a hugely popular spot to eat on High Street West. The small site has a 4.8 rating from 200 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Good Apple Cafe
The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street is fully vegan and has a 4.8 rating from 167 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Spent Grain
Spent Grain on John Street has a rating of 4.8 from 72 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton