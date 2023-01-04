News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the highest-rated restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews.

These are the highest-rated Sunderland restaurants to try in 2023 according to Google reviews

A new year brings new opportunities to try out some new eateries across the city.

By Jason Button
1 hour ago

We are lucky to have some fantastic restaurants in Sunderland, but which ones are considered to be the best by diners themselves?

Using Google reviews, we’ve put together the top places to eat across the city.

1. My Delhi

One of Sunderland's newest Indian options, My Delhi can be found on Borough Road and has a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 186 Google reviews.

2. Mexico 70

Mexico 70 is a hugely popular spot to eat on High Street West. The small site has a 4.8 rating from 200 reviews.

3. Good Apple Cafe

The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street is fully vegan and has a 4.8 rating from 167 reviews.

4. Spent Grain

Spent Grain on John Street has a rating of 4.8 from 72 reviews.

