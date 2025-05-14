These are the best North East venues for a Sunday roast, according to Tripadvisor

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 15:23 BST

We have plenty of choice in the North East for a Sunday roast.

The Sunday roast is a staple of British cuisine and there is plenty of choice in the North East of where to get one.

Whether your looking for a pub or a high-end restaurant, there is something for everyone on this list thanks to Tripadvisor reviews.

These are the best places for a roast in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The best places for a Sunday roast in the North East

These are the best North East venues for a Sunday roast, according to Tripadvisor. | Google Maps

Eslington Villa, in Gateshead, has a 4.6* rating from 700 Tripadvisor reviews.

2. Eslington Villa, Gateshead

Eslington Villa, in Gateshead, has a 4.6* rating from 700 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

The Forge, in Washington, has a 4.6* rating from 390 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. The Forge, Washington

The Forge, in Washington, has a 4.6* rating from 390 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

The Beehive, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.5* rating from 859 Tripadvisor reviews.

4. The Beehive, Whitley Bay

The Beehive, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.5* rating from 859 Tripadvisor reviews. | Google Maps

