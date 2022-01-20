These are some of the best real ale and craft beer pubs in Sunderland for discerning drinkers

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

Those looking for a drink are spoilt for choice in Sunderland. With each street seeming to offer a different series of bars, it can be tough to know where to find a new take on old favourites.

These are some of the top places in Sunderland to try some new real ale.

1: The Ship ISIS

Naed after the Egyptian Goddess, the Ship ISIS is mythical in its own way. The renovated wooden bar would fit in perfectly at any inner city pub across the UK and the constant rotation of drinks on tap mean no visit needs to be the same. If you aren’t sure what to ask for, the staff are always on hand to help too.

The pub on Silksworth Row also hosts a quiz on Monday nights and woodfire pizzas available on certain days throughout the week.

2: The Dun Cow

An equally traditional city centre pub can be found on High Street West in the form of the Dun Cow. After being renovated in 2015, the pub is back and better than ever with a remarkable set to drink options on rotation.

Pop in throughout the week to catch anything from buskers night to comedy clubs.

3: The Ivy House

Surrounded by terraced housing on the edges of Ashbrooke, The Ivy House can easily be missed by those heading towards the city centre, but this pub isn’t one to be missed. The bar always has some interesting beers on tap or in bottles and the open kitchen to one end offers some of the best pub food in the city.

4: Museum Vaults

Another Silksworth Row boozer, the Museum Vaults is a perfect example of a pub which refused to move with the times – and it’s all the better for it. The former Vaux owned pub has been a family business for over 40 years and even had its own short documentary made about those who frequent it.

5: The Lighthouse