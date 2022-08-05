Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s National Afternoon Tea Week starts on Monday, August 8 and runs until Sunday, August 15 and we’re lucky there are so many amazing options on where to go across Wearside for the meal.

Based on Google reviews, these are some of the top rated places to go for afternoon tea in and around Sunderland.

Sweet Petite

These are some of the best places across Sunderland to have afternoon tea during National Afternoon Tea Week. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Ahead by a fair way when it comes to Google reviews, Sweet Petite has a full five star rating from users of the search engine. The Mackie's Corner eatery is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 12:30pm and 6pm every week and its afternoon tea options are in high demand.

Afternoon tea sessions are fully booked with more openings available at the end of this month for October and November bookings. It isn’t difficult to see why the meal is so popular.

Each recent afternoon tea has a fresh baguette with fillings, quiche, a cheese and onion scone alongside a traditional fruit scone, a selection of sweet treats and unlimited Yorkshire tea for £42.

Little Cakery

This coastline bakery has found a home at Stack Seaburn and they are regularly offering their afternoon tea boxes for those who haven’t got time to sit down and eat on-site or just fancy a short trip to the beach.

Offering both adult and kids boxes, everything from finger sandwiches, wraps and savoury bites for adults to mini pizza and cake slices for children.

Little cakery also has a full five star rating from Google reviews.

Laywawa’s Cafe

Another afternoon tea supplier which offers delivery and collection, Laywawa’s can be found on Stockton Terrace and also has some amazing cakes on offer. It has a 4.8 rating from Google reviews.

The cafe’s afternoon tea includes a selection of sandwiches, scones, cakes and a choice of mini pies, mini quiche or mini burgers for just £16.

The cafe offers pupcakes for dogs so your four legged friends can also enjoy a well earned snack!

Crumb On In

This Holmeside tearoom offers afternoon tea for just £10.95 per person and it is these prices which have given it a 4.7 Google rating.