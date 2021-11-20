There are so many stunning options for a Sunday roast across Sunderland.

These are best places for a Sunday roast in Sunderland, according to Echo readers

We asked you for your favourite places to get a Sunday roast, and you didn’t disappoint.

By Jason Button
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Sunday, 21st November 2021, 9:09 am

When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite places to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.

We asked Echo readers for their favourite places around the city to go for a roast to end the week, and this is what you said.

1. The Hastings Hill

Just off the A19, The Hastings Hill offers a full Sunday menu.

2. The Grey Horse Inn

Penshaw's Grey Horse Inn offer a stunning Sunday lunch in the quaint pub from 12pm - 4pm every week.

3. The Shipwrights

Sat on the banks of the Wear, the Shipwrights is a lovely place to pick up a big lunch to end the week.

4. Stirks Butchers

Those who prefer to cook their own Sunday lunch recommended Stirks Family Butchers to pick up the meat for the meal!

