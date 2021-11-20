These are best places for a Sunday roast in Sunderland, according to Echo readers

When it comes to Sunday roasts, everyone has their favourite places to go, whether it be a relative’s house or a restaurant.
We asked Echo readers for their favourite places around the city to go for a roast to end the week, and this is what you said.
1. The Hastings Hill
Just off the A19, The Hastings Hill offers a full Sunday menu.
2. The Grey Horse Inn
Penshaw's Grey Horse Inn offer a stunning Sunday lunch in the quaint pub from 12pm - 4pm every week.
3. The Shipwrights
Sat on the banks of the Wear, the Shipwrights is a lovely place to pick up a big lunch to end the week.
4. Stirks Butchers
Those who prefer to cook their own Sunday lunch recommended Stirks Family Butchers to pick up the meat for the meal!
