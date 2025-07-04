These are 17 of the best places in the North East to grab a burger, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:13 BST

We are spoilt for choice in the North East for a burger.

If you’re in the mood for a burger, then you are blessed for options right across the North East.

Whether you’re looking for a restaurant or a takeaway, there is something for everyone on this list.

These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews.

1. Best North East burgers

These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Burger Drop, on Whitley Road, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 323 Google reviews.

2. Burger Drop, Whitley Bay

Burger Drop, on Whitley Road, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.9* rating from 323 Google reviews. | National World

Photo Sales
Friez & Burgz, on Shields Road, in Byker, has a 4.8* rating from 274 Google reviews.

3. Friez & Burgz, Byker

Friez & Burgz, on Shields Road, in Byker, has a 4.8* rating from 274 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Burger Drop, on Derwent Street, in Sunderland, has a 4.8* rating from 150 Google reviews.

4. Burger Drop, Sunderland

Burger Drop, on Derwent Street, in Sunderland, has a 4.8* rating from 150 Google reviews. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleNorth EastReviewsRestaurantTakeaway
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice