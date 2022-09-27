The top restaurants in and around Sunderland according to OpenTable website

OpenTable is a website which allows potential diners to compare and book tables at restaurants across the UK.

The company said that it analyses more than 400,000 new customer reviews each month for restaurants across the country and it is partnered with thousands of restaurants across all four corners of the nation.

Other dining options such as Fulwell’s Blue Bell pub, the Board Inn in Farringdon, The Oasis in Washington and more will be available from the website soon and are yet to be reviewed.

1. Beamish Park Hotel and Restaurant The restaurant at Beamish Park Hotel has a 4.6 rating from 316 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Cater and Finch Washington's Carter and Fitch has a 4.3 rating from 229 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Fiume Fiume in Washington has a 4.1 rating from 1,161 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. House of Zen House of Zen in Seaburn has a 4.1 rating from 262 reviews. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales