The top restaurants in and around Sunderland according to OpenTable website

There are some good scores for Wearside eateries!

By Jason Button
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:57 pm

OpenTable is a website which allows potential diners to compare and book tables at restaurants across the UK.

The company said that it analyses more than 400,000 new customer reviews each month for restaurants across the country and it is partnered with thousands of restaurants across all four corners of the nation.

Other dining options such as Fulwell’s Blue Bell pub, the Board Inn in Farringdon, The Oasis in Washington and more will be available from the website soon and are yet to be reviewed.

1. Beamish Park Hotel and Restaurant

The restaurant at Beamish Park Hotel has a 4.6 rating from 316 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Cater and Finch

Washington's Carter and Fitch has a 4.3 rating from 229 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Fiume

Fiume in Washington has a 4.1 rating from 1,161 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. House of Zen

House of Zen in Seaburn has a 4.1 rating from 262 reviews.

Photo: Stu Norton

