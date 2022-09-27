The top restaurants in and around Sunderland according to OpenTable website
There are some good scores for Wearside eateries!
OpenTable is a website which allows potential diners to compare and book tables at restaurants across the UK.
The company said that it analyses more than 400,000 new customer reviews each month for restaurants across the country and it is partnered with thousands of restaurants across all four corners of the nation.
Other dining options such as Fulwell’s Blue Bell pub, the Board Inn in Farringdon, The Oasis in Washington and more will be available from the website soon and are yet to be reviewed.
Page 1 of 2