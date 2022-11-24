News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top-rated Italian restaurants in Sunderland.

The top-rated Italian restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews this National Pizza Week

It’s National Pizza Week this week and there are plenty of drool-inducing pizza places to choose from across Sunderland.

By Jason Button
4 minutes ago

There’s no better way to celebrate one of the most popular meals in the world than to try out a new fantastic local restaurant.

We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Italian restaurants to eat at in Sunderland, but these are some of the best across the city according to Google reviews.

1. Knowledge

The new Knowledge restaurant in the old Boars Head has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 27 reviews.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen, on Thompson Road, has a 4.7 rating from a staggering 1,420 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Bellini

Seaburn's Bellini Italian on Dovedale Road has a 4.7 rating from 957 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Aperitif

Aperitif on High Street West has a 4.7 rating from 287 reviews.

Photo: Stu Norton

