Following the closure of Luciano’s, a hugely popular Italian restaurant on High Street West, Sunderland residents are forced to find a new favourite spot for a Mediterranean experience.
1. Italian Kitchen
Italian Kitchen, in Thompson Road, has a 4.7 rating from a staggering 1,327 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Bellini
Seaburn's Bellini Italian has a 4.7 rating from 884 reviews through the search engine.
Photo: Google
3. Aperitif
Aperitif, in High Street West, offers various food styles as part of their menu, including great Italian dishes. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating from 200 reviews on Google.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Adriano's
Adriano's, in Castletown, also has a 4.7 rating. It has been reviewed by 81 Google users.
Photo: Google