The top rated Italian restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews after the closure of city favourite Luciano's

There are still lots of places to go for a high quality pizza or pasta meal.

By Jason Button
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:39 pm

Following the closure of Luciano’s, a hugely popular Italian restaurant on High Street West, Sunderland residents are forced to find a new favourite spot for a Mediterranean experience.

1. Italian Kitchen

Italian Kitchen, in Thompson Road, has a 4.7 rating from a staggering 1,327 Google reviews.

2. Bellini

Seaburn's Bellini Italian has a 4.7 rating from 884 reviews through the search engine.

3. Aperitif

Aperitif, in High Street West, offers various food styles as part of their menu, including great Italian dishes. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating from 200 reviews on Google.

4. Adriano's

Adriano's, in Castletown, also has a 4.7 rating. It has been reviewed by 81 Google users.

