The top 10 pubs and bars in and around Sunderland according to Google ratings

With so many options, it can be tough to decide where to meet friends for a couple of drinks – and the people of Wearside are spoilt for choice!
Whether you’re looking for a new favourite or simply fancy trying a couple of new boozers, here are the best pubs in and around Sunderland based on opinions from Google reviewers.
1. 1. Vaux Brewery and Taproom
One of Sunderland's newest drinking establishments, the Vaux taproom brings a classic Wearside name back to the present. The site on Monk Street has a five out of five score from 20 reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. 2. The Blues Micro Pub
Whitburn's Blues Micro Pub has won over reviewers with its drink options and friendly staff. The pub has a 4.9 rating from 56 reviews.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. 3. /AFK
Bridge Street's /AFK describe themselves as the "North East's first and only dedicated gaming and Esports bar" and they have an impressive score of 4.9 from 33 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
4. 4. The Lighthouse
Another micro pub on this list, The Lighthouse on Sea Road has an average score of 4.8 from 36 reviewers who are drawn to the friendly atmosphere and excellent beer options.
Photo: Google