The top 10 most booked restaurants in Sunderland and Washington according to OpenTable data

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST

These are the most popular restaurants with Sunderland diners.

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Sunderland serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the city which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From Ember to The Prior, here are the most booked restaurants in Sunderland according to OpenTable...

Ember

1. New restaurants such as Ember are bringing people into the city

Ember | Sunderland Echo

Fiume

2. Fiume

Fiume | National World. Photo: National World.

The Engine Room

3. The Engine Room, Sunderland

The Engine Room | OpenTable

Vito's Osteria

4. First look at Vito's Osteria at Sheepfolds development which opens 2nd August.

Vito's Osteria | Sunderland Echo

