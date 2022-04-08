The ten top rated bars and pubs in and around Sunderland based on Google reviews

With so many options across the city, it can be tough to decide where to meet friends for an evening of drinks.
Take a look and you may find a new favourite boozer!
1. Spot White
The new snooker and pool hall on Waterloo Place has a 4.9 rating from 87 reviews online.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. /AFK
Bridge Street's /AFK describe themselves as the "North East's first and only dedicated gaming and Esports bar" and they have an impressive score of 4.9 from 33 Google reviews.
Photo: Google
3. Vaux Taproom
A relatively fresh name to the city's drinking scene, the Vaux Taproom on Monk Street has a 4.9 rating from 29 Google reviews.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Angels Place
Angels Place on Church Street East has a 4.8 rating from 127 reviews.
Photo: Google