These are some of the top places in Sunderland to have a drink.

The ten top rated bars and pubs in and around Sunderland based on Google reviews

Wearside is full of top places to have a drink.

By Jason Button
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:55 am

With so many options across the city, it can be tough to decide where to meet friends for an evening of drinks.

But don’t worry, weve put together a list of the top rated pubs and bars across Sunderland according to Google reviews.

Take a look and you may find a new favourite boozer!

1. Spot White

The new snooker and pool hall on Waterloo Place has a 4.9 rating from 87 reviews online.

2. /AFK

Bridge Street's /AFK describe themselves as the "North East's first and only dedicated gaming and Esports bar" and they have an impressive score of 4.9 from 33 Google reviews.

3. Vaux Taproom

A relatively fresh name to the city's drinking scene, the Vaux Taproom on Monk Street has a 4.9 rating from 29 Google reviews.

4. Angels Place

Angels Place on Church Street East has a 4.8 rating from 127 reviews.

