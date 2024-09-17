The street food van that's bringing a taste of Japan to a Sunderland car park
Visitors to the Buzz Bingo carpark in Pallion can say Konnichiwa to katsu, curry, yakisoba noodles and more thanks to the Arigato food van.
Businesswoman Sachi Kotake set up her van last year at the site, which is passed by thousands of people each day on the busy Pallion New Road.
Open Tuesdays to Fridays, she flies the national flag of the land of the rising sun above the van, which is attracting workers from nearby businesses hungry for a true taste of Japan.
The nurse, who is originally from near Kyoto, grew up cooking the food of her home country and wanted to bring it to Sunderland.
“I’ve loved cooking since I was little and always wanted to do some kind of cooking for a job,” said Sachi. “I love nursing too, but started doing some catering as well in 2016, doing events like the market at Newcastle Quayside and Orange Pip in Middlesbrough.
“We had to take a break due to Covid, but started again last year and wanted to find a pitch where we could stay, rather than an event.
“This is a really busy road so I asked Buzz Bingo if I could set up here and we made a contract.”
Sachi, who lives in Ryhope with partner Steve, now has a regular customer base.
“Sometimes I can’t trade if it’s too windy, but when people see the flag flying they know I’m here,” said the chef. “Now we have people who come back often. They like that they can pull up and eat in their car. Sometimes they come back with their empty bowl to show me they’ve eaten it all and how much they like it.
“When people think of Japanese food they think of sushi. But this is more the kind of food we eat every day in Japan. I love that people can eat that food here.”
Homemade Yakisoba noodles start from £5 for a vegetable options and also include chicken, beef mince and pork katsu options.
Other menu choices include Ramen, wraps from £5, Japanese curry from £6.50 and gyoza dumplings, priced £7.
As well as being at the carpark, Sachi also trades at pop up events at locations including Brewlab at Sunderland Enterprise Park and The Saltgrass in Deptford.
:: Arigato runs Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 3pm.
