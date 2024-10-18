The Seaburn Inn shortlisted for Pub of the Year in North East Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s become a popular addition to Sunderland’s ever-improving seafront offering - now The Seaburn Inn is in line for a top award.

The pub with rooms has been shortlisted in the Pub of the Year category for the 2025 North East Tourism Awards (NEETA).

The Seaburn Inn pub with rooms | Submitted

Opening in July 2021, The Seaburn Inn caters for locals, as well as visitors to the city, and complements the neighbouring developments which are helping to drive more footfall to Roker and Seaburn.

In its three years in the city, the dog-friendly venue has served more than 100,000 dishes and poured more than 150,000 pints.

Management say that more than 60% of its custom comes from its food and drink offering - so they’re delighted to be recognised in the pub category of the regional awards.

The venue opened in Sunderland in 2021 | Submitted

Also shortlisted in the category is South Causey Inn in County Durham, Full Circle Brew Co in Newcastle and The Beresford Arms in Northumberland.

The Seaburn Inn general manager, Lewis Hegarty, said: “We’re so excited to have been named as a finalist for the awards, it is a real honour to be recognised and to have made a shortlist with so many brilliant candidates. We’re in excellent company!

“We have an excellent seaside pub here at Seaburn and we have a good mix of loyal, regular, local customers and those who are visiting, either for the day or a bit longer.

“We’ve had a real focus on developing reasons to join us for food and drinks, with things like Kids Eat Free promotions, our new quiz which is gaining a regular group of teams and on building links within the community.

“It's amazing that this work is paying off and it’s a huge reward for the team that all of their hard work is being recognised. We’re eagerly awaiting the finals next year.”

Part of The Inn Collection group, which operates 32 inns, The Seaburn Inn has also been contributing to its community through The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back which has seen donations made to a host of causes including Whitburn Cricket Club, Grace House and Fulwell Infants School.

Another Wearside venue to make the shortlist is My Delhi, which has venues in Sunderland and Newcastle, who are competing in the Taste of The North East category.

Meanwhile, Seaham Hall has been shortlisted in Small Hotel of the Year.

Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the North East England Tourism Awards (NEETA) celebrate quality, innovation, and best practices at visitor experiences across the region.

The pub also has a terrace and play area | Submitted

A team of expert judges are now pouring over entries and making mystery shop visits to test out the visitor experience as part of a rigorous judging process, ahead of winners being announced at the annual awards ceremony in spring 2025.

Chair of Destination North East England, John Marshall, said: “Whether it’s experiencing our dramatic coastlines, tranquil countryside or our vibrant towns and cities, visitors really can access it all here in North East England and I am pleased to see such a fantastic representation of all we have to offer in the Destination North East England Tourism Awards shortlist.

“Each of the businesses who will be competing at next year’s ceremony demonstrate the excellence and quality we are rightly proud to showcase in the region and on behalf of Destination North East England, may I wish each and every shortlisted finalist the very best of luck.”

2025 Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Durham Cricket

The Alnwick Garden

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Whitehouse Farm Centre

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Old School House, Haltwhistle

The Beresford Arms

Wydon Farm B&B

Business Events Venue of the Year

Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter

Event Durham, Durham University

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Venues at Northumbria University

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Tranwell Farm Campsite

Vindomora Country Lodges

Walkmill Campsite

Experience of the Year

Blackfriars Cookery School

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

The Escape Key

Triple A Food Tours

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Battlesteads

Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping

Maldron Hotel Newcastle

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Large Hotel of the Year

Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond

INNSiDE Newcastle

Matfen Hall

Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery

Bamburgh Castle

Hall Hill Farm

Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens

New Tourism Business of the Year

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden

Northumberland Nook

The Tempus Hotel

Pub of the Year

Full Circle Brew Co

South Causey Inn

The Beresford Arms

The Seaburn Inn

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

Chesters Stables

Doxford Cottages

The Glebe Retreat @ Glebe Holidays Northumberland

Small Hotel of the Year

Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland

Marshall Meadows Manor House

Seaham Hall

The Greenhead Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum

Diggerland Durham

Northumberland College Zoo

Tanfield Railway

Taste of North East England

Dobson and Parnell

My Delhi Streetery

The Beresford Arms Whalton

Unsung Hero Award

GHOST Northeast (Steve Watson)

Malhotra Group (Alice Middleton)

The Escape Key (Caitlin Brown)