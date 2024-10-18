The Seaburn Inn shortlisted for Pub of the Year in North East Tourism Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pub with rooms has been shortlisted in the Pub of the Year category for the 2025 North East Tourism Awards (NEETA).
Opening in July 2021, The Seaburn Inn caters for locals, as well as visitors to the city, and complements the neighbouring developments which are helping to drive more footfall to Roker and Seaburn.
In its three years in the city, the dog-friendly venue has served more than 100,000 dishes and poured more than 150,000 pints.
Management say that more than 60% of its custom comes from its food and drink offering - so they’re delighted to be recognised in the pub category of the regional awards.
Also shortlisted in the category is South Causey Inn in County Durham, Full Circle Brew Co in Newcastle and The Beresford Arms in Northumberland.
The Seaburn Inn general manager, Lewis Hegarty, said: “We’re so excited to have been named as a finalist for the awards, it is a real honour to be recognised and to have made a shortlist with so many brilliant candidates. We’re in excellent company!
“We have an excellent seaside pub here at Seaburn and we have a good mix of loyal, regular, local customers and those who are visiting, either for the day or a bit longer.
“We’ve had a real focus on developing reasons to join us for food and drinks, with things like Kids Eat Free promotions, our new quiz which is gaining a regular group of teams and on building links within the community.
“It's amazing that this work is paying off and it’s a huge reward for the team that all of their hard work is being recognised. We’re eagerly awaiting the finals next year.”
Part of The Inn Collection group, which operates 32 inns, The Seaburn Inn has also been contributing to its community through The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back which has seen donations made to a host of causes including Whitburn Cricket Club, Grace House and Fulwell Infants School.
Another Wearside venue to make the shortlist is My Delhi, which has venues in Sunderland and Newcastle, who are competing in the Taste of The North East category.
Meanwhile, Seaham Hall has been shortlisted in Small Hotel of the Year.
Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the North East England Tourism Awards (NEETA) celebrate quality, innovation, and best practices at visitor experiences across the region.
A team of expert judges are now pouring over entries and making mystery shop visits to test out the visitor experience as part of a rigorous judging process, ahead of winners being announced at the annual awards ceremony in spring 2025.
Chair of Destination North East England, John Marshall, said: “Whether it’s experiencing our dramatic coastlines, tranquil countryside or our vibrant towns and cities, visitors really can access it all here in North East England and I am pleased to see such a fantastic representation of all we have to offer in the Destination North East England Tourism Awards shortlist.
“Each of the businesses who will be competing at next year’s ceremony demonstrate the excellence and quality we are rightly proud to showcase in the region and on behalf of Destination North East England, may I wish each and every shortlisted finalist the very best of luck.”
2025 Destination North East England Tourism Awards Shortlist
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
- Durham Cricket
- The Alnwick Garden
- The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
- Whitehouse Farm Centre
B&B and Guest House of the Year
- Old School House, Haltwhistle
- The Beresford Arms
- Wydon Farm B&B
Business Events Venue of the Year
- Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter
- Event Durham, Durham University
- The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
- Venues at Northumbria University
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
- Tranwell Farm Campsite
- Vindomora Country Lodges
- Walkmill Campsite
Experience of the Year
- Blackfriars Cookery School
- Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
- The Escape Key
- Triple A Food Tours
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
- Battlesteads
- Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping
- Maldron Hotel Newcastle
- The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
Large Hotel of the Year
- Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond
- INNSiDE Newcastle
- Matfen Hall
- Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery
- Bamburgh Castle
- Hall Hill Farm
- Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens
New Tourism Business of the Year
- Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery
- Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden
- Northumberland Nook
- The Tempus Hotel
Pub of the Year
- Full Circle Brew Co
- South Causey Inn
- The Beresford Arms
- The Seaburn Inn
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year
- Chesters Stables
- Doxford Cottages
- The Glebe Retreat @ Glebe Holidays Northumberland
Small Hotel of the Year
- Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland
- Marshall Meadows Manor House
- Seaham Hall
- The Greenhead Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
- Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum
- Diggerland Durham
- Northumberland College Zoo
- Tanfield Railway
Taste of North East England
- Dobson and Parnell
- My Delhi Streetery
- The Beresford Arms Whalton
Unsung Hero Award
- GHOST Northeast (Steve Watson)
- Malhotra Group (Alice Middleton)
- The Escape Key (Caitlin Brown)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.