The people have spoken: say ‘hello’ to the newest VK flavour following weird and wonderful flavour submissions.

More than 20,000 VK enthusiasts cast their votes to decide the next flavour of the iconic ready-to-drink brand – and Apple & Blackcurrant has come out on top.

An astonishing 4,637 dream flavour combinations were submitted by creative fans as part of VKs #WEAREFLAVOUR campaign, which were whittled down to four tantalising options and one big question; which one should join the VK selection alongside the likes of OG Blue, Orange & Passionfruit and Tropical Fruits?

Apple & Blackcurrant received 40 per cent of the votes, making it a clear winner for the UK public against finalist flavours Lemon & Lime, Peach & Lychee, and Pineapple & Coconut. Officially launched to the world at an exclusive Flavour Reveal party in Pryzm, Kingston, VK fans counted down and partied under confetti to celebrate the new VK flavour champion.

Holly Bolus, Senior Brand Manager for VK at Global Brands said: “We’ve always known that our fans have fantastic taste and this campaign has once again proven this to be true. The new flavour was a clear winner amongst the votes, so they certainly know what they want!

“Apple & Blackcurrant is a light and fresh flavour that’s perfect for those hot summer days and fun-filled nights. Whether it’s a VK while you watch the Euros or dancing the night away with Apple & Blackcurrant in hand, we can’t wait for everyone to try this.”

From June, fans can buy the new flavour in pubs and bars nationwide and it will join the existing flavours in VK Mixed Packs available in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and B&M.

Coined #THELEGEND at VK HQ, Apple & Blackcurrant offers a sweet yet tangy taste for all of life’s legendary moments.