Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across the region this school holiday.

The ongoing high cost of living in the UK has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2024, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

These are some of the companies with branches across the North East offering free or reduced food for children over the 2025 Easter break.

Asda Cafe

All Asda cafes across the region will be giving kids the chance to eat for £1 all day with no adult spend required. This is an deal which the company has offered in previous school holidays.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country. Kids have to be under the age of 16 to eat for free, and you have to purchase an adult breakfast for £10.99.

Bella Italia

With every adult main course ordered, kids are able to get three courses and a drink for £1. This can be claimed between 4pm and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. The cheapest adult main course is the margherita pizza, priced at £11.49.

Brewdog

Children can eat for free with a paying adult at BrewDog bars in England, Scotland and Wales. The offer is available when you pre-book a table online and select the booking type "KIDS EAT FREE".

Dobbies

The garden centre chain is offering a seven day per week deal for families. From Monday to Sunday, children can enjoy a free kids breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast, or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course.

Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Some Dunelm stores have internal cafes, and those which do are offering a great deal throughout the week. Kids are able to get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend.

Hungry Horse

Every Monday, children can eat for £1 at Hungry Horse pubs.

Ikea

At Ikea branches across the country kids can enjoy meals from 95p.

Las Iguanas

The popular bar and eatery is offering free meals for under 12a with a fully paid adult main course. Customers need to download the brand’s app for the discount.

Morrisons Cafe

Another supermarket deal says kids can eat for free all day, every day with every adult meal worth over £4.49.

Pizza Hut

From Monday, October 14 until the first week of November, kids can eat for free at the buffet, which includes unlimited pizza, pasta and salad.

Sainsbury’s

Children can eat for £1 in Sainsbury’s Cafes with the purchase of any hot adult meal. This deal is available from 11:30am daily.

Sizzling Pubs

As another pub chain getting in on the action, Sizzling pubs are giving kids the chance to eat for just £1 with each adult meal bought between 3pm and 7pm each weekday.

Tesco Cafe

Kids eat free at Tesco Café this on weekdays this Easter. Families can choose from a kids’ breakfast and lunch meal deals. An adult just has to buy any item in the Tesco Café for the deal.

