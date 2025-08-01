News of us opening RIO steakhouse in Sunderland has gone down amazingly well

“The news of our opening has gone down amazingly well,” says the co-owner of RIO steakhouse as work continues on their Sunderland site.

Last week, the Echo reported on how work is forging ahead at the former Halo in Low Row with a £500k fit out due to be completed in September for a grand opening.

Owners Rodrigo Grassi Duarte and Howard Eggleston at the new site in Low Row | Sunderland Echo

And Howard Eggleston, who co-owns the popular hospitality brand with Rodrigo Grassi Duarte, said they’ve been delighted with the response.

“The news of our opening has gone down amazingly well; we’ve got an incredible following on social media and the people of Sunderland have really got right behind it,” said the businessman.

“We are looking forward to fully immersing ourselves within the city and are already excited to be working on a host of collaborations with partners to make opening night extra special for guests.”

RIO is heading to Sunderland | RIO

The team is set to make a splash in Sunderland with their tropical Rio de Janeiro-inspired features in the new site spanning 10,000sqft. Once open, specially-trained Gaucho chefs will be on hand to serve RIO’s renowned meat cuts that are continuously carved at the table in a traditional Rodizio style until you turn your green coaster to red.

Howard added: “The time is most definitely now in Sunderland, as we’ve awaited the green light to start the works, we’ve had all eyes on Sunderland and its developing food scene.

“The city is experiencing a vibrant transformation, marked by a surge in culinary delights and developments from The Sheepfolds to Mackie’s Corner and a host of independents across the city – it really has been great to see the evolution in recent months.”

The Sunderland site marks their eighth RIO Brazilian Steakhouse for the hospitality firm which also owns the Tomahawk brand which has 11 sites, including the popular Boat Club in Durham.

Rodrigo Grassi Duarte added: “With an ever-expanding appetite for bold flavours and fresh ideas in Sunderland, we can’t wait to bring the remarkable RIO Brazilian Steakhouse experience to the city. There’s a real energy here — and a real appreciation for food that tells a story.”

RIO Brazilian Steakhouse is currently recruiting for the Sunderland site, including front of house, floor supervisors, bar managers and more. Anyone interested in applying is asked to email a CV to [email protected]