The latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and workplace canteens all feature on the inspection list.

Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the ratings at the time of publication and are obviously subject to change.

1 . Deep North Deep North at Sheepfolds Stables was given a five star rating following an inspection on August 24. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Bianco Bianco on Green Terrace was given a five star rating following its inspection on August 23. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Artistic Flare Artistic Flare on Southwick Road was given a five star rating after its inspection on August 21. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales