Check out the latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland.placeholder image
Check out the latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

The latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland eateries and takeaways

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 10th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

The Food Standards Agency has published its most recent food hygiene ratings and a number of Sunderland eateries, takeaways and a staff canteen feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Sunderland cafes, pubs, restaurants, takeaways, and workplace canteens all feature on the inspection list.

Check out the list below to see the scores given to each venue.

These are the ratings at the time of publication and are obviously subject to change.

Deep North at Sheepfolds Stables was given a five star rating following an inspection on August 24.

1. Deep North

Deep North at Sheepfolds Stables was given a five star rating following an inspection on August 24. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Bianco on Green Terrace was given a five star rating following its inspection on August 23.

2. Bianco

Bianco on Green Terrace was given a five star rating following its inspection on August 23. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Artistic Flare on Southwick Road was given a five star rating after its inspection on August 21.

3. Artistic Flare

Artistic Flare on Southwick Road was given a five star rating after its inspection on August 21. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Kaspa's Desserts on High Street West was give a five star rating following its inspection on August 21.

4. Kaspa's Desserts

Kaspa's Desserts on High Street West was give a five star rating following its inspection on August 21. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsSunderlandPubsRestaurants
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice