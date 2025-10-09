The full list of restaurant winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards

The winners of the North East Bangladeshi food awards have been announced.

The ceremony, which took place on Monday, October 6 in Gateshead, celebrated the best of what the nation has to offer the North East’s food scene.

Now in its fourth year, the event not only celebrates the local food businesses, but also politicians past and present as well as other community care centres and the key people who keep the sites running.

Host Henna Ahmed, Directors Mohammed Affsaruzzaman Parvez, Mushfique Chowdhury Rabby, Wahid Khan, Amad Ali, Jeff Brown | North East Bangladeshi Awards

Director of the awards Mohammed Affsaruzzan Parvez said: “NEBA (North East Bangladeshi Awards) is proud to celebrate the full spectrum of British Bangladeshi achievement—not only in business, but in arts, education, community service, and beyond—with special recognition of the curry industry’s unique contributions.”

The full list of winners of the food categories this year are below.

Restaurant of the Year

Gateshead: Jashn

Newcastle: Day of the Raj

South Tyneside: Namaste

Sunderland: Mumbai Silk

North Tyneside: Shampan

Teesside: Sheesh Mahal

Darlington: Babul’s

Durham: Bay Leaf

Northumberland: Amran’s

Highly Recommended: Bay Leaf of Cramlington

Takeaway of the Year

North Tyneside: Ruchita Tandoori

Northumberland: Green Chillies

Gateshead: Makani

South Tyneside: Spice Hut

Durham: Spice Venue Remastered

Teesside: Spice Hut

Ashington: Taj Tandoori and Balti

Morpeth: Mya’s Spice

Newcastle upon Tyne: Spice Hut

Other awards were presented this year, honouring exceptional contributions and lifetime achievements including one awarded to Syeda Chompa Begum, the founder of Al-Falaq Counselling CIC which supports women through grief and trauma and Rehana Hoque, the region’s first Muslim female lifeguard.