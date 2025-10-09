The full list of restaurant winners at the North East Bangladeshi Awards
The ceremony, which took place on Monday, October 6 in Gateshead, celebrated the best of what the nation has to offer the North East’s food scene.
Now in its fourth year, the event not only celebrates the local food businesses, but also politicians past and present as well as other community care centres and the key people who keep the sites running.
Director of the awards Mohammed Affsaruzzan Parvez said: “NEBA (North East Bangladeshi Awards) is proud to celebrate the full spectrum of British Bangladeshi achievement—not only in business, but in arts, education, community service, and beyond—with special recognition of the curry industry’s unique contributions.”
Sign up for a great range of free newsletters featuring the region’s’s biggest news and sport headlines
The full list of winners of the food categories this year are below.
Restaurant of the Year
- Gateshead: Jashn
- Newcastle: Day of the Raj
- South Tyneside: Namaste
- Sunderland: Mumbai Silk
- North Tyneside: Shampan
- Teesside: Sheesh Mahal
- Darlington: Babul’s
- Durham: Bay Leaf
- Northumberland: Amran’s
- Highly Recommended: Bay Leaf of Cramlington
Takeaway of the Year
- North Tyneside: Ruchita Tandoori
- Northumberland: Green Chillies
- Gateshead: Makani
- South Tyneside: Spice Hut
- Durham: Spice Venue Remastered
- Teesside: Spice Hut
- Ashington: Taj Tandoori and Balti
- Morpeth: Mya’s Spice
- Newcastle upon Tyne: Spice Hut
Other awards were presented this year, honouring exceptional contributions and lifetime achievements including one awarded to Syeda Chompa Begum, the founder of Al-Falaq Counselling CIC which supports women through grief and trauma and Rehana Hoque, the region’s first Muslim female lifeguard.