The Calabash Tree launches new brunch menu at Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables

One of Sunderland’s newest hospitality ventures has launched a new brunch menu, inspired by Caribbean classics.

The Calabash Tree opened its doors as Sunderland’s first Trinidad & Tobagan restaurant in early August at Sunderland’s new Sheepfolds Stables development.

Once a dilapidated Victorian stable block, formerly used to house working horses, Sheepfolds Stables opened after a major transformation by local firm Building Design Northern (BDN).

After a sympathetic restoration, it’s now home to a wave of new city businesses including Ember, Vito’s Osteria, I Scream for Pizza, SouthPaw Dance studio, bars and more.

The development recently finished its first quarter in business and Ryan Mcvay, owner of The Calabash Tree, says they are still tweaking the offering to see what works best at the new Wearside hotspot.

As such, he’s launching a new brunch menu to spice up the venue’s lunchtime offering.

The former firefighter turned chef from Washington said: “The first few months have been a real learning curve for the team and the site is evolving all the time with new changes being made. I think a lot of people still think of it as an outdoor venue, but there’s lot of options for sit-in, too.

“We noticed there was a demand for more of a daytime offering at the site so decided to launch a new brunch menu.”

The Calabash Tree has teamed up with nearby Deep North, who specialise in artisan doughnuts and speciality coffee, so that people enjoying a Caribbean brunch can also add coffees to their order, which will be brought to their table.

Brunch options include The Remedy, which consists of brown sugar and jerk spiced streaky bacon with a seasoned sausage pattie, crispy black pudding, plantain, American cheese and egg, served with Trinidadian tater tots and sauce.

The menu also includes pepper roti flatbread with a three cheese mix, herbs, chilli and stewed beans.

Ryan grew up enjoying the rich and varied flavours of the Caribbean islands where his mum was born.

Coupled with the fact his dad is a former catering lecturer of more than 30 years at Sunderland College, it sparked a love affair with cooking the spices and dishes of Trinidad and Tobago which he turned into his Calabash Tree business.

Named after a tree that’s indigenous to the West Indies, the Calabash Tree took root when Ryan visited Newcastle’s Boiler Shop in 2015 for a street food event and noticed that the melting pot of flavours from the dual Caribbean island were missing.

His delivery menu of classics like jerk chicken, brisket and Doubles built up a further following in lockdown, with the Sheepfolds development Ryan’s first sit-in venture.

The restaurant has around 12 covers inside, available for reservations and walk ins, and 16 on the terrace outside overlooking the Wear for walk ins, with curry bowls available for take away to eat on the bierkeller-style seating in the main courtyard.

Ryan said it’s great when customers try a dish for the first time from his menu: “A lot of people order our dutty burgers with jerk brisket, but we also have some really authentic Trinidad and Tobagan options on there - it’s great when people order something new and experiment with their palate.”

As well as hosting restaurants and bars, Sheepfolds Stables is an events space, with future events including a Sheepfolds Christmas Village on Saturday, November 30 from 1pm to 6pm.

There will be a number of indoor and outdoor stalls, as well as live festive music and warm drinks.

By early 2025, visitors will also be able to look forward to a new takeaway option from Hairy Biker Si King, called PROPA.

Occupying units near Deep North, PROPA will offer British classics like homemade pies, casseroles, and stottie sandwiches, as well as corned beef hash and a traditional Mackem dish, panackelty.

Speaking about his new neighbour, Ryan said: “We can’t wait to have Si here, he will bring a lot of energy to the site and I’m already in talks with him to do some collaborations.”

Next summer should also see the opening of the new River Wear footbridge, linking Sheepfolds to Keel Square and further boosting footfall at the site.

*The Calabash Tree at Sheepfolds Stables is open Monday to Wednesday from 9.30am to 3pm, Thursday to Saturday from 9.30am to 9pm and Sunday from 9.30am to 6pm, as well as extra hours for match days and Wednesday evenings for events.

The brunch menu is served Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 2.30pm and from 9.30am to 6pm on Sunday. The Evening Menu is served from 4pm to 8.30pm Thursday to Saturday.