The best vegetarian and vegan restaurants across Tyne and Wear

Published 20th May 2025, 11:23 BST

Take a look at some of the best rated meat-free restaurants and cafes across the North East.

Vegetarianism and veganism continue to gain popularity and the North East has certainly adapted. The region boasts an incredible selection of vegetarian-friendly restaurants, including fully plant-based eateries.

We have rounded up the top rated veggie and vegan places in the city with rankings based on Google reviews.

Veganatomy, which now occupies this corner of Chillingham Road in Newcstle, has a five star rating from 95 reviews.

1. Veganatomy

Staying in Newcastle, Earthlings Healing Cafe has a 4.9 rating from 217 reviews.

2. Earthlings

Peas and Libertea, which has recently opened on this stretch of Monkseaton shops, has a 4.9 rating from 27 reviews.

3. Peas and Libertea

Vegano is regularly found at Newcastle's Quayside Market as well as having a restaurant in the city centre. It has a 4.8 rating from 359 reviews.

4. Vegano

