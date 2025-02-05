The winners of the Good Food Guide Awards 2025 have been announced in a variety of categories including; Restaurant of the Year, Best Value Set Menu and more.
The awards, which were in partnership with booking website OpenTable, were held on Monday February 3 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London and highlighted the excellence of restaurants and chefs in the industry.
Here are the eight worthy winners of a Good Food Guide Award for 2025.
1. Restaurant of the Year
Osip in Somerset was the winner of Restaurant of the Year, which was sponsored by OpenTable. Nominees included Restaurant Jericho in Leicestershire, St John (Smithfield) in London, Opheem in Birmingham, and The Ritz Restaurant in London. | Osip-Google
2. Best New Restaurant
Skof in Manchester was the winner of Best New Restaurant, which was sponsored by Tripleseat. Nominees included Lyla in Edinburgh, Briar in Somerset, Row on 5 in London, Albatross Death Cult in Birmingham and Native in Worcestershire. | Skof-Google
3. Drinks List of the Year
Timberyard & Montrose in Edinburgh was the winner of Drinks List of the Year, which was sponsored by Richard Brendon. Nominees included KOL & Fonda in London, Osip in Somerset and Cornus in London. | Montrose-Google
4. Chef to Watch
Kyu Jeong Jeon and Duncan Robertson from Dongnae in Bristol were the winners of Chef to Watch, which was sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon. Nominees included Jake Dolin from Manteca in London, Elliot Hashtroudi from Camille in London, Sam Lomas from Briar in Somerset, Maria Close from Rockliffe Hall in County Durham, Meedu Saad from Super8 Restaurants in London and Phillip Mcenaney and Katie Austin from Previously Boath House in Nairn. | Dongnae-Google