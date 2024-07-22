1 . Galaxy Truffle

The Galaxy Truffle was always the most beloved piece of chocolate to be included in a box of Celebrations, so it was very surprising when they decided to discontinue it and remove it from the chocolate box. Included from 1997 until 2011, the velvety chocolate piece was even referenced on the 2008 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey, when the character Uncle Bryn exclaims: “I’ve got the Galaxy Truffle!” | Mars Inc