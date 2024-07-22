There have been many legendary sweet treats that we loved back in the day that are sadly no longer available.
From Cadbury classics to long forgotten fruity sweets, many of our confectionery childhood favourites have been discontinued.
Here are 7 discontinued sweets and chocolate that we would love to see back on the shelves!
1. Galaxy Truffle
The Galaxy Truffle was always the most beloved piece of chocolate to be included in a box of Celebrations, so it was very surprising when they decided to discontinue it and remove it from the chocolate box. Included from 1997 until 2011, the velvety chocolate piece was even referenced on the 2008 Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey, when the character Uncle Bryn exclaims: “I’ve got the Galaxy Truffle!” | Mars Inc
2. Flake Snow
A limited edition Christmas favourite created by Cadbury’s, the Flake Snow put a white chocolate spin on the ice-cream chocolate topper. The bar was discontinued in 2008, and while many have demanded its return, it is yet to reappear on the shelves. | Cadbury
3. Polo Fruits
A fruity twist on the beloved mints, Polo Fruits were axed by Nestle in 2023. The sweets were presented in the same design as the regular Polo, but were offered in a range of fruity flavours, including; strawberry, blackcurrant, orange, lemon and lime. | Nestle
4. Retro chocolate bars Lancastrians want to see make a return
Often described as the chocolate version of Pringles, despite being made by different manufacturers, Cadbury Snaps were absolutely loved among chocolate lovers in the UK. Despite being taken off the shelves in 2010, due to being only available at Christmas, many customers did not know that they had been officially discontinued. | Cadbury
