The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:32 BST

Nothing says cosy Christmas more than a pint by a real fire 🍻
  • Gateshead takes the top spot as the cosiest place in the UK for a pint
  • The study analysed pubs with fireplaces alongside Google reviews
  • Over 1,000 pubs in the UK have real fireplaces

The cosiest towns and cities for a Christmas pint have been revealed, with a North East town securing the top spot.

At Christmas, many Brits will be heading to their local pub to have a drink with loved ones.

Various areas across the UK have placed in a top 35 list of the cosiest places for a pint this Christmas, in a study which analysed pubs with fireplaces and gave each place an overall cosiness score out of 100%.

The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by (Photo: Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com)The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by (Photo: Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com)
The 35 cosiest UK towns for a pint this Christmas - and which pubs to stop by (Photo: Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com) | Tcukimay - stock.adobe.com

The study, which was conducted by betting website GG.co.uk found that there are over 1,000 pubs in the UK with fireplaces. To create the ranking of the cosiest UK towns and cities, GG analysed Google ratings, and pub information.

While Gateshead took the top spot, Blackburn and High Wycombe rounded off the top three.

Other areas who made it to the top ten included; Chesterfield, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Basildon, Oxford, Stockport and Maidstone.

Take a look at the full list of the top 35 cosiest areas across the UK for a pub this Christmas, as well as the number one cosy pub for you to visit in each location.

  1. Gateshead, Soho Tavern
  2. Blackburn, Spread Eagle
  3. High Wycombe, Wheel
  4. Chesterfield, Rising Sun
  5. Huddersfield, Shepherds Arms
  6. Wakefield, Osset Brewery Tap
  7. Basildon, White Lion
  8. Oxford, Three Horseshoes
  9. Stockport, Reasons To Be Cheerful
  10. Maidstone, Redstart
  11. Rochdale, Red Lion
  12. West Bromwich, Black Country Arms
  13. Blackpool, Eagle & Child
  14. Slough, Perseverance
  15. Cheltenham, Kemle Brewery Inn
  16. Preston, Tap & Vine
  17. Chelmsford, Galvin Green Man
  18. Sunderland, Coalface
  19. Oldham, Stalybridge Buffet Bar
  20. Nottingham, Ye Olde Trip To Jerusalem
  21. Norwich, Mitre
  22. Newcastle upon Tyne, Old Fox
  23. York, Red Lion
  24. Bolton, House Without A Name
  25. Basingstoke, Hoddington Arms
  26. Rotherham, High House
  27. Mansfield, White Swan
  28. Middlesbrough, Oxbridge Hotel
  29. Derry, New Inn
  30. Northampton, Royal Oak
  31. Eastbourne, Tiger Inn
  32. Salford, Peveril of the Peak
  33. Brighton and Hove, Fallen Angel
  34. Dundee, Gunners Bar
  35. Bradford, West End

