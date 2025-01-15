The 3 Stories serves up 48,000 pints since opening in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of Sunderland’s new The 3 Stories say they’ve received a warm Wearside welcome that’s far exceeded expectations after serving more than 48,000 pints in under two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 Stories opened in November | Sunderland Echo

Since opening the doors in the former JJB Sports building in High Street West on November 21 last year, Sunderland’s largest new venue has sold 48,500 pints and 5,000 cocktails.

Madri has proved most popular with their new clientele, with 12,000 pints sold, closely followed by 7,000 pints of Guinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally-brewed Freddy’s Drop by Vaux has also proved popular as well as the Love Heart Cocktail, with hundreds sold in aid of the Red Sky Foundation.

The team has sold 7,000 pints of Guinness in just under two months | Sunderland Echo

The old Georgian building, once shrouded in 1970s cladding, was brought back to life by father and daughter team John Curran and Sarah Leathem, through their Roxborough Plant and Construction firm, in partnership with Blaine Leathem of BCL Properties.

It took two years of painstaking building and fit out works to create the three floors of bars and venues, including creating a new rooftop bar.

Owners John Curran and Sarah Leathem with Sergio Petrucci of Red Sky Foundation, for whom they created a charity cocktail | Submitted

Sarah says they are still growing as a business, but the team, comprised of 70 full time and part time staff, is delighted with the response so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have far exceeded expectations,” she said. “The stats and performance for December was fantastic, but that didn’t happen overnight, it took years and months of planning for it all to come together in the way it has. And that makes us work even harder now.

Sarah and Blaine Leathem on opening night | Submitted

“Match days have been a big learning curve,” added the businesswoman. “We didn’t expect to be 10 deep at the bar for the first one, but on the last match day we were firing out pints. I love the buzz we have on match days, it’s great.

“The bar has really found its rhythm, but only experience can teach that. The bar staff has grown week by week. We also really have to thank our suppliers, LWC Drinks, who have been fantastic.

The ground floor bar at the three-storey venue | Sunderland Echo

“The kitchen side needs work and that’s something we will be working on in 2025, using more local suppliers, to up our game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year will also see the venue building its events offering.

The team recently announced a Daytime Clubbing event, which sold out in under 24 hours, with another date added to meet demand, with 900 tickets sold across the two.

Cocktails in the top floor bar, The Library | Sunderland Echo

Other events include bottomless brunches with sweet and savoury platters, a Valentine’s wine tasting, cocktail master classes and quiz nights where they will be giving away prizes from local businesses, such as a holiday voucher from Hays Travel.

Sports-wise, there will be events around the 2025 Six Nations Championship, which kicks off at the end of the month, as well as the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, with the Stadium of Light host to England in the opening match of the competition in August, as well as events around any gigs announced for the stadium this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events complement the existing daily live music offering at the site, which runs from 7pm on week days and from 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Guinness is one of the biggest sellers at the bar, which is Irish owned | Sunderland Echo

Sarah says daytime trade is also steady.

“A big thing for us from the market research we did was that people wanted a breakfast and daytime offering and it’s great to have people popping in for coffee or for a post-work pint. We already have regulars.

“I love walking round and getting feedback from people and they seem to love the place. People say they feel like they’re in a bar in London.”

Named after The 3 Crowns pub which once occupied the Georgian building, as well as its three storeys - each of which tells a different story - there’s a remarkable amount of detail gone into the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What original material could be saved from the building has been, including 300-year-old repurposed timber and repairing the historic ceramic tiles on the Pann Alley side of the venue.

The venue is now home to The Storyteller bar on the ground floor, Chapters nightclub and sports bar on the first floor, The Library cocktail bar on the top floor as well as The Fairground rooftop bar.

Pann Alley has also been given new life to create a welcoming outdoor area, decorated in locally-inspired murals.