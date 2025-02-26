The 21 best Sunderland fish and chip shops, according to Echo readers

Sunderland has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.
Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.
We asked via the Sunderland Echo Facebook page where your favourite fish and chip is in the borough.
These are the best fish and chip shops in Sunderland, according to you.
