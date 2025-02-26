The 21 best Sunderland fish and chip shops, according to Echo readers

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST

The city is full of great fish and chip shops.

Sunderland has a wide variety of fish and chip shops, with everyone having their favourite.

Whether you’re having a day out at the coast or just looking for a takeaway to enjoy at home, there will be something for everyone on this list.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free newsletters and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

We asked via the Sunderland Echo Facebook page where your favourite fish and chip is in the borough.

These are the best fish and chip shops in Sunderland, according to you.

Sunderland Echo readers have revealed their favourite fish and chip shops.

1. Best fish and chips in Sunderland

Sunderland Echo readers have revealed their favourite fish and chip shops. | Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Fountain's Fish & Chips, Carley Hill

National World

Photo Sales

3. Crozier Fisheries, Monkwearmouth

Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Deep Dulai Blue, Hetton

Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSunderland EchoTakeawayFacebook
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice