There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Sunderland serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the city which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From Sheepfolds to Monkwearmouth, here are the most booked restaurants in Sunderland according to OpenTable.
1. Ember, Sheepfolds
Ember in Sheepfolds has a 4.8* rating from 83 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “An excellent Turkish inspired lunch. Plenty of choice on the menu. Good cocktails. Good wine list. Friendly, efficient, well-informed service from Emily and other team members. Enjoyable playlist, calm atmosphere, beautiful view over the Wear.” | OpenTable
2. Fiume, Washington
Fiume in Washington has a 4.2* rating from 1,598 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Lovely food, great service! Love the fact the kids get to put their own toppings on the pizzas! Thanks, we’ll be back!” | OpenTable
3. The Engine Room, Sunderland
The Engine Room in Sunderland has a 4.5* rating from 826 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great atmosphere, lovely service. Food was great. Steak cooked to perfection. Girls who served us were lovely.” | OpenTable
4. Vito’s Osteria
Vito’s Osteria in Monkwearmouth has a 4.9* rating from 92 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “First class every time we have been. Definitely our go to place. I would thoroughly recommend it.” | OpenTable