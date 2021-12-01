Terry’s and Heinz produce Chocolate Orange Mayo - but what do Sunderland shoppers think about it?

In a move set to divide fans of the stocking filler favourite, Terry’s has joined forces with Heinz to create the “world-first festive mash-up that you didn’t know you needed” in the form of their Chocolate Orange Mayo.

The blend of mayonnaise and chocolate orange segments, creme patissiere and an extra dose of orange oil is a “smooth and delicious spread that works perfectly dolloped onto your festive desserts or spread onto brioche, crumpets, pancakes, or croissants this festive season”, the two brands claim.

The mayonnaise is not available for consumers to buy. Instead, just 200 jars can be won in a competition running until December 13.

A jar of Heinz [Seriously] Good Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo. Issue date: Wednesday December 1, 2021.

The mayonnaise follows Heinz launching its “Christmas in a can” – a Christmas Dinner soup complete with turkey, Brussels sprouts and pigs in blankets – last month.

Those who wish to win one of the jars can enter the competition via www.heinztohome.co.uk/pages/win-a-choc-orange-mayo.