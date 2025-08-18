An historic village show is making a return this weekend, with a top author on the billing.

The traditional Herrington Village Show, which celebrates the colourful people and produce of the Herringtons, returns on Saturday, September 6.

Taking place at the Scout HQ in Crow Lane, Middle Herrington, the show in its present form is celebrating 25 years - but its roots go back over a century.

Horrible Histories author Terry Deary has long supported the show and will be attending and signing copies of his new book Actually, I'm a Murderer.

The Sunderland-born writer is one of Britain’s top-selling authors, with more than 300 books published since the 1970s. Sales exceed 33 million for his books, which have been printed in 45 languages and adapted for television and film.

Show chair Leslie Scott said: "The show brings together a number of the community groups and societies in the area.

“It's a great demonstration of horticulture, cookery and craft skills. There is also a photography and children's section.

“What is different with our village show is that it has over £1000 on offer in prize money - and the cookery and baking section has taken off in recent years.

“The £50 challenge this year is a salted caramel cake. The tray of five vegetables, a real gardener's challenge, has a £150 first prize".

The show starts at 2pm on September 6, with the big sell off of produce around 4.30pm.