Ten dog-friendly pubs in Sunderland for you to try

Pub garden season may be coming to an end, but that shouldn’t mean you can’t bring your dog out for an afternoon or evening in the local.
From seafront views to residential hotspots, here are some pubs across Wearside where you and your canines can spend a well earned post-walk rest!
1. The Stack
Although technically not a pub, the Stack at Seaburn is in a perfect spot for a drink after a walk along the beach with plenty of heaters in the colder months. There's even Woofs n' Scruffs - a shop catering for dog grooming, accessories and even doggie ice cream!
Photo: Google
2. The Promenade
Also in Seaburn, the Promenade is a cosy seafront pub perfect to hide away from whatever the coastal weather can throw and you and your dog!
Photo: Google
3. Victoria Gardens
Situated just off Ryhope Road and surrounded by houses, it would be easy to miss Victoria Gardens, but this friendly pub caters for dogs and humans alike.
Photo: Google
4. Grannie Annie's
Granny Annie's has been a seaside favourite in Roker for years. With a good selection of drinks and a front door which leads straight out to the beach, this is a must-go.
Photo: Google