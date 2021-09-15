Situated in the shadow of the Liebherr crane plant in Deptford, the Saltgrass is away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre while remaining close to walking paths along the river.

Ten dog-friendly pubs in Sunderland for you to try

The nights are drawing in and we’re seeing less of the sun, so where can you still go with your four legged family members for a drink?

By Jason Button
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:39 am

Pub garden season may be coming to an end, but that shouldn’t mean you can’t bring your dog out for an afternoon or evening in the local.

From seafront views to residential hotspots, here are some pubs across Wearside where you and your canines can spend a well earned post-walk rest!

1. The Stack

Although technically not a pub, the Stack at Seaburn is in a perfect spot for a drink after a walk along the beach with plenty of heaters in the colder months. There's even Woofs n' Scruffs - a shop catering for dog grooming, accessories and even doggie ice cream!

Photo: Google

2. The Promenade

Also in Seaburn, the Promenade is a cosy seafront pub perfect to hide away from whatever the coastal weather can throw and you and your dog!

Photo: Google

3. Victoria Gardens

Situated just off Ryhope Road and surrounded by houses, it would be easy to miss Victoria Gardens, but this friendly pub caters for dogs and humans alike.

Photo: Google

4. Grannie Annie's

Granny Annie's has been a seaside favourite in Roker for years. With a good selection of drinks and a front door which leads straight out to the beach, this is a must-go.

Photo: Google

