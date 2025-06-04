Taproom sessions at Roker's new North Pier microbrewery this weekend

A microbrewery offering some of the freshest pints on the seafront opens its doors for taproom sessions this weekend.

Taproom sessions are a chance to enjoy a fresh pint | Sunderland Echo

Roker brewer and businessman, Josh Atkinson, opened his North Pier Brew Co in a unit behind the Queen Vic pub 10 months.

The bulk of his brewing is for trade, supplying to pubs such as The Canny Lad and The Museum Vaults in Sunderland, as well as in locations such as Cumberland Arms in Tynemouth where it’s the house beer.

But, more recently, he launched taproom sessions, giving people the chance to try his award-winning beers as fresh as they can be.

The next sessions take place this weekend on Friday, June 6 from 5pm - 8pm, Saturday, June 7 from 12 - 8pm and Sunday, June 8 from 12 - 6pm.

You can find the microbrewery behind the Queen Vic in Roker | Sunderland Echo

Chairs and tables are added inside and out for the taproom sessions, which feature four kegs on rotation, as well as cans and spirits available.

There’s been two sessions so far and Josh, who’s from Roker, says they’ve been well received.

“It’s been all good feedback. A lot of people still don’t know we’re here - but the turnout was decent.

“We’re in a great location here inbetween Harbour View and Queen Vic and I think people like having another option to add to the route,” he said. “We have a great working relationship with the Queen Vic who’ve just added a new restaurant.

“There’s so much happening in Roker, with the creation of the new Seafront BID and Elephant Rock opening soon. It’s a great area to be in.”

Josh also works with local street food traders for the taproom events and is looking to work with any others who might like to get involved.

Sessions happen around once a month, but the businessman will look to do more, should the demand be there.

One of Josh’s beers, Midas, an American golden ale, recently beat much bigger breweries to a top beer award, winning gold at the North East Indie Beer Awards 2025 in the Cask Session Pale Ale category, meaning it now goes to the national finals.