Take on huge protein shake challenge at Houghton gym

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Is your stomach strong enough to take on a two pint protein shake challenge?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gym owner Micky Donkin with the two pint shake | Sunderland Echo

Evolution Fitness in Houghton has created what it’s calling “the UK’s biggest fresh protein shake” - and they’re challenging anyone to take it on in under 10 seconds.

Weighing in at 1,048-calories and packed with over 130g of Time 4 Whey protein, the drink is not aimed at being part of your daily fitness routine but is a fun way of introducing more people to the community gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evolution Fitness owner Micky Donkin said: “It’s really important to educate people on protein as there’s a lot of misleading information out there. Protein and amino acids are the building blocks of the damage we do in the gym - and it’s that repair process which makes us stronger faster.

“This shake has more protein than is needed by the body but it’s not for health benefits, it’s a fun challenge and for a bit of camaraderie for people to do between their mates.”

The gym in Newbottle Street, which is open 24/7, launched the shake at an open day over the weekend.

And it’s competitive eater Kyle Gibson, from Kyle vs Food, who’s so far set the bar after downing it in 17 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can do it under 10 seconds will get the drink, priced £4, for free.

Evolution Fitness in Newbottle Street | Sunderland Echo

The open day has built on a successful 2024 for the gym after being runners up at the National Fitness Awards 2024 in two categories, reaching the finals of the British Fitness Awards for National Independent Gym of the Year and being in the top 5% of fundraisers globally with JustGiving in March 2024.

The gym carries out a lot of outreach work in the community to try and break down barriers people may face on their fitness journey.

This year, the team will be taking sessions, such as Meta Fit and Boogie Bounce, into community centres and will also be continuing in its charity work, raising money for the likes of Veterans at Ease and Red Sky Foundation.

“People can often be wary about going into the gym for the first time, but we are big on bridging that gap between health and fitness, so we take fitness into community centres,” explains Micky.