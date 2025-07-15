Sweet treats on offer as new cafe launches at historic Sunderland site

There’s sweet treats and more on offer as a new coffee shop launches at an historic Sunderland site.

Cafe at the Minster has given new life to the coffee shop site at Sunderland Minster, bringing comfort foods such as school cake, breakfasts, corned beef slices, scones, brownies and more, at fair prices, to the venue.

Sunderland businesswoman Angie Ogleby set up the new business earlier this summer in a section of the church which has been closed for some time.

The 43-year-old from Roker started running her own hospitality businesses in lockdown, doing meal preps and then branching into cakes with venture Chubby’s, offering celebration cakes, cupcakes, brownies and other sweet treats.

Both services proved popular and she soon outgrew her kitchen at home.

The mum-of-three began looking at premises in her home city and, with the support of an advisor from North East BIC, found the space at the Minster.

Now, she’s officially launching the new business to attract more people through the doors of the site.

Taking place on Tuesday, July 29 from 9.30am to 2pm, the launch day is completely free to attend and all are invited to pop along.

It’s a chance to sample some of the cafe’s sweet treats, purchase raffle tickets to win vouchers and check out the new menus. There will also be an announcement on the day at the cafe, which is dog and family friendly with a kids corner for little ones.

Speaking about the first few weeks of business, Angie said: “A lot of people who visit the Minster say it’s great to have a cafe open here again, but there’s a lot of people who still don’t even realise there’s a coffee shop space here.

“It’s such a great location next to the Empire and everything else that’s happening round here.”

*Cafe at the Minster at Sunderland Minster is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.